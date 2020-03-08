Home

Janet A. Wirtanen


1947 - 2020
Janet A. Wirtanen Obituary
Janet A. Wirtanen, 72, of Bel Air, MD, passed away March 6, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center surrounded by family.

Born in Baltimore, MD on March 10, 1947, Janet was the daughter of the late John and Naomi Turner. She worked as a Registered Nurse, was an avid reader, loved country music, going to concerts and dancing. She was a member of the Mustang Club of Maryland and of Holy Communion Lutheran Church of Fallston, Maryland.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Rev. G. Neale Wirtanen, of Bel Air, children, Pamela Tamargo (Al) of Quarryville, PA, Tom Kline (Mandee) of Newark, DE, and Kristina Harvey of Washington State, and 9 grandchildren.

Services honoring her life will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 621 Old Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Holy Communion Lutheran Church. To send condolences visit www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 11, 2020
