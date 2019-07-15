Janet Helen Cooper passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 73. Janet graduated from Walter Reed High School in 1963. She also received a B.S. from Hood College in 1985 and M.S. from George Washington University in 1990. She was employed by the FDA for 21 years during which time she was a dedicated member of the Bioterrorism Inspection Team and Division of Bioresearch Monitoring. Her interests included martial arts, hiking, gardening, cooking and her local book club. There were several volunteer projects that she held dear including blood donation, a program making quilts for infants born with AIDS and cat rescue with the Chesapeake Feline Association. She is survived by her loving wife, Iris Hyatt, and children, Laura, Jin, Robert, Jason, Renee and Steven. She will be further remembered by her loving nephews and niece, Donald, Erika and Andrew. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law, Freia, four granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 4 great grandsons and countless friends whose lives she enriched. Her family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Chesapeake Feline Association in her name. Published in The Cecil Whig on July 17, 2019