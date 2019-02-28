Cecil Whig Obituaries
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Janet Marie Barrow

Janet Marie Barrow Obituary
Janet Marie Barrow, 77, of Aberdeen, MD, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Perryville, MD, on August 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Leonard F. Sr. and Ellen M. (Hickman) Barrow.
She was a member of Riverside Community Church, where she enjoyed being a part of a singing group.
Survivors include two brothers: Ronald C. Barrow Sr., of Elkton, MD; Robert Barrow, of Virginia; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow services in West Nottingham Cemetery.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 1, 2019
