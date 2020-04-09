|
|
Janie Korean Berdinka, age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on April 5, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sylvia Beer Bunner.
Mrs. Berdinka retired after 31 years of service from W.L. Gore and Associates, Elkton, as an assembler. An avid reader, she loved the beach, watching "Survivor" on television, and shopping. She also enjoyed ceramics and adult coloring.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Michael A. Berdinka; children, Kim Forester (Gary), Victorville, CA, Mary Brynes, Elkton, MD, Jesse Berdinka (Meryl), Pipersville, PA, Marty Berdinka, St. Charles, MO, and April Berdinka, Ocean View, DE; grandchildren, Alyssa, Megan, Laura, and Jason Forester, Alexis, Victoria, and Wesley McCormick, and Molly and Lydia Berdinka; great-granddaughter, Yvette Forester; sisters, Linda Balance (Dennis), Clarksboro, NJ, and Nancy Emerson (Kenny), New Castle, DE; and sister-in-law, Kathy Williams, Newark, DE.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Berdinka was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Williams.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Mrs. Berdinka may be made to The Paris Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2020