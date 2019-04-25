|
|
Jason Peter Morgan, 43, of Elkton, MD passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Watertown, NY on March 23, 1976, he was the son of Darrell and Darlene Morgan and Debi Jones Worden.
A contractor in the construction industry, Jason dearly loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He liked watching sports on television, the Yankees and Cowboys were his favorites. Jason was competitive in everything he did, especially playing softball and horseshoes.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his children, McKenzi and Mason, both of Adams Center, NY, and siblings, Jeffrey Peebles (Joni), Port Deposit, MD, Jamie Maggio (Paul), Hilton, NY, Jeremy Morgan, Townsend, DE, Jody Morgan (Lindsey), Elkton, MD, Chas Worden and Michael Worden, both of Sandy Creek, NY.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019