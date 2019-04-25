Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Peter Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Peter Morgan Obituary
Jason Peter Morgan, 43, of Elkton, MD passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Watertown, NY on March 23, 1976, he was the son of Darrell and Darlene Morgan and Debi Jones Worden.
A contractor in the construction industry, Jason dearly loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He liked watching sports on television, the Yankees and Cowboys were his favorites. Jason was competitive in everything he did, especially playing softball and horseshoes.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his children, McKenzi and Mason, both of Adams Center, NY, and siblings, Jeffrey Peebles (Joni), Port Deposit, MD, Jamie Maggio (Paul), Hilton, NY, Jeremy Morgan, Townsend, DE, Jody Morgan (Lindsey), Elkton, MD, Chas Worden and Michael Worden, both of Sandy Creek, NY.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now