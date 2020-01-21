|
Mr. Shumate was born in Elkton, MD, January 31, 1948 to the late Furches (Buck) and Alma Shumate. He passed to his heavenly home, due to heart failure, on January 10, 2020. Jason has resided in Florida for the past 40 years. He was employed by CVS as a pharmacy technician and recently in retail sales.
He is survived by a son, Gregory, Florida and daughter Wendy, Tennessee. Three sisters; Peggy Frazer, Kentucky; Patricia Nickle, Elkton; Sue Nelson, Elkton; a brother, Robert Shumate, Florida; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was much loved by his family and will be sorely missed.
Service will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020