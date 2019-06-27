|
Jason Vance Hardiman, 42 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on February 15, 1977.
He worked as a concrete finisher and mason.
Jason enjoyed dirt bikes, Harley's and four-wheeling.
Survived by his wife: Peggy Hardiman; his children: Leigh-Anne Chase Hardiman and Evyn Wayn Hughes; his mother and stepfather: Cindy (Kinkead) and Mike Thomas, Sr.; his father: Carl J. Hardiman, Sr.; mother of his daughter: April DeLauter; a stepsister: Tracey Thomas; two step-brothers: Mike and Chris Thomas; his nieces and nephews: Jacob Hardiman, Sierra Michelle McElyea and Alexis Amber Hardiman.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Kenneth Adam Hardiman, Carl James Hardiman, Jr. and Gregory Stephen Hardiman.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 28, 2019