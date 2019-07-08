Jayne McCommons Foard, 90, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. Born Feb. 22, 1929 in Elkton, MD, Jayne was the daughter of the late Amor Perry McCommons and the late Ethel Elizabeth (Jackson) McCommons.

Jayne attended Chesapeake City High School where she graduated Class of 1946. Following her graduation, she went on to attend Salisbury State Teachers College, obtaining her Bachelor's Degree in Education and graduating in 1950. She taught English and Social Studies at Bohemia Manor High School in Chesapeake City, MD, for several years until earning her Master's Degree from the University of Delaware. She continued her career at Cherry Hill Middle School in Elkton, MD, where she worked as a guidance counselor, later transferring to the North East High School where she retired as a guidance counselor from the Cecil County Public Schools in 1986.

For her retirement, Jayne purchased the JM Reed General Merchandise Building creating the first gift shop in South Chesapeake City. She called it "The Back Creek General Store." After 32 years of business, she retired in 2018 at the age of 89.

During the early 1970's, she was one of the founders and past president of the Woman's Civic Association which purchased the Franklin Hall Building and created Pell Gardens Park in South Chesapeake City starting the Revitalization of the Town of Chesapeake City.

Jayne was an active member of the Maryland Historical Trust which assisted with the proper restoration of the Town of Chesapeake City. She was also a member and Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #84, Elkton, MD. Jayne also filled the roll of Guardian for Job's Daughters in Elkton, MD, while her daughter Paula was serving as their Honor Queen.

She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority International, the Union Hospital Auxiliary and the former president and active member of the Union Hospital Foundation Board in Elkton, MD.

Throughout her life, Jayne was active with various other organizations in the community where she lived. She was very proud of her accomplishments throughout her life, particularly with the Revitalization of the Town of Chesapeake City.

Jayne is survived by her daughter, Paula Foard Lutz and her husband George, of North East, MD; son, Robert T. Foard Jr. and his wife Patti, of Fair Hill, MD; three brothers: A. Marshall McCommons and his wife Carol of Lutz, FL; Perry McCommons, of Littleton, NC; Jack McCommons and his wife Rhonda, of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Phyllis Byrne, of Lewes, DE; Carol Swyka and her husband Bobby, of Chesapeake City, MD. Jayne is also survived by four grandchildren: Meredith L. Stehl and her husband Kevin, of North East, MD; Laura L. Heilman and her husband Brad, of Glen Rock, PA; Whitney Foard Muller and her husband Shane, of Elkton, MD; Madison T. Foard, of Fair Hill, MD; and four great grandchildren: Emerson J. Stehl, Henry B. Heilman, Tucker D. Stehl and Charles A. Heilman.

Including her parents, Jayne was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert T. Foard Sr. who passed away in 2008; three sisters: Joanne Ernst, Mary (Tish) Stawikey, Dora McCommons; and her brother, Douglas McCommons.

An evening visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. A Celebration of Jayne's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 450 3rd St., Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 10, 2019