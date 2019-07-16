Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Jeanette S. (Sheridan) Miklas


1933 - 2019
Jeanette S. (Sheridan) Miklas Obituary
Jeanette S. Miklas, 85 years, of Charlestown, MD passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Miklas, Jr. Born in Sharptown, MD on December 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Willin) Sheridan.

Jeanette was the loving mother of Philip Miklas and his late wife Debbie and Eric Miklas and his wife Mindy. She was the devoted grandmother of Josh Miklas (Laura), Adam Miklas (Erin), Jarad Miklas, Lauren Eckles (David) and Justin Miklas, she was the adoring great-grandmother of Allyson, Kathryn, Carter, Aiden, Skylar and Rylee Miklas, Austin Allen, Cooper Eckles and Harper Miklas.

Jeanette was the adoring "Mom Mom" and was the Matriarch of the family. Her family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed crocheting and made a blanket for each of her grandchildren.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019, 2 P.M., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12 P.M. until 2 P.M., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Jay Combs will officiate. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 17, 2019
