Jeff Richardson, 64 of North East, MD, passed away at home Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Elkton, MD on October 20, 1955, he was the son of Shirley (Raine) and the late Charles W. Richardson.
He worked for Stewart & Tate Construction and was a life member of the North East Volunteer Fire Department. He was a big fan of Price is Right, Gunsmoke, the Western Channel and Bob Seger.
Survived by his loving wife: Deborah S. Richardson; son: Donnie Gilbert (Dannielle) of Elkton, MD; daughter: Dana C. Murley (Sidney) of Elkton, MD; mother: Shirley Richardson; siblings: Linda Addair (Ed) of West End, NC, Shelby Tyrie of Elkton, MD, Kenneth Richardson (Barb) of Elkton, MD, Kim Rhoades (Albert) of Elkton, MD and Jo Ann Wess of Cary, NC; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Special arrangements have been made due to the current social restrictions. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Private visitation from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 pm. For the live-stream of the Funeral Service please visit our website, under the Jeff Richardson Obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the North East Fire Company in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2020