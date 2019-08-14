Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Hipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Sharon (Woods) Hipps


1953 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jenny Sharon (Woods) Hipps Obituary
Jenny Sharon Hipps, 65 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation Center of Bel Air, MD. Born December 30, 1953 in Jenkins, KY, she was the daughter of the late James and Bonnie Castle Woods.

Jenny was employed by Harford Systems of Havre de Grace, MD, as a spot welder. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Roger Hipps of Port Deposit, MD; son, Emerson Dean Hipps and fiance', Kelly Byersmith; five grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Britney Price, Dalton Zinn, Nicolas Byersmith, and Jessica Byersmith; and one great granddaughter, Kinsley Clark.

In addition to her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Woods; and sisters, Patty Mullins and Alma Miller.

Services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.