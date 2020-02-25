Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald W. Peterson


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald W. Peterson Obituary
Jerald Wayne Peterson, age 58, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Elkton on April 18, 1961, he was the son of the late John W., Jr., and Barbara Jackson Peterson.

Mr. Peterson was employed as a concrete finisher in the construction industry. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. An avid Ravens fan, he enjoyed the outdoors and cooking, particularly on the grill.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Candace Crouch Peterson; sons, Jason W. Peterson (Megan), and Daniel M. Peterson, both of Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Summer and Raelynn Peterson; and siblings, Kathy Potts (Tony), Port Orange, FL, and John Peterson (Becky), Rising Sun, MD.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -