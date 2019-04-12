Jerilyn "Jeri" Ayers, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Glendale, CA, on July 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Audree Snyder-Mann McDonald.

Mrs. Ayers worked at Cecil Community College, where she managed the bookstore. She was a life member of Singerly Fire Company, where she was a Past Assistant Secretary, and served as the chairperson for 30 years of the Paper Americana Show. Mrs. Ayers was a Past President of the Cecil County League of Women Voters, and served as a member of the Citizen's Advisory Board, Maryland Selective Service Board, and the CCFA VLOSAP Committee. She enjoyed boating and gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William E. Ayers; children, Richard "Rick" Ayers, Grand Rapids, MI, Debbie Feldman (Dr. Doron), Williamsville, NY, Theresa Shellender, Elkton, MD, and Michelle Chiapputi, Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Chad Ayers (Natalie) and Amanda Ayers, Dr. Leeshi, Daniel, and Jacob Feldman, and Audrey and Anthony Shellender; great-grandchildren, Avery Shellender, Morgan Ayers, and Reed Carr; and brothers, Scott McDonald (Billie), Helena, MT, and Jon McDonald (Sally), San Diego, CA.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Singerly Fire Company, or Cancer Resource Center at Union Hospital, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019