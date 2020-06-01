Jerry August Lambert
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry August Lambert, 59, of Newark, DE passed away May 28, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on April 20, 1961, he was the son of the late Thomas D. Lambert and Charlotte Herd Brown.

Mr. Lambert was the owner of First State Stucco, New Castle, DE. He was an avid weight lifter, a student of martial arts and both a motorcycle and comic book enthusiast. He enjoyed being with family, watching movies, nutrition and cooking and following politics and current events.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Shank (Shannon), Charlestown, WV and Cassandra Giblin (George), Red Lion, PA; siblings, James Lambert and Darrell Lambert, both of Elkton, MD, Steven Phillips, Baltimore, MD, Ron Lambert, North East, MD and Craig Lambert and Eva McIntosh, both of Newark, DE. Five grandchildren also survive him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Naomi.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Graveside service at 12 noon will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved