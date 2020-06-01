Jerry August Lambert, 59, of Newark, DE passed away May 28, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on April 20, 1961, he was the son of the late Thomas D. Lambert and Charlotte Herd Brown.Mr. Lambert was the owner of First State Stucco, New Castle, DE. He was an avid weight lifter, a student of martial arts and both a motorcycle and comic book enthusiast. He enjoyed being with family, watching movies, nutrition and cooking and following politics and current events.Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Shank (Shannon), Charlestown, WV and Cassandra Giblin (George), Red Lion, PA; siblings, James Lambert and Darrell Lambert, both of Elkton, MD, Steven Phillips, Baltimore, MD, Ron Lambert, North East, MD and Craig Lambert and Eva McIntosh, both of Newark, DE. Five grandchildren also survive him.In addition to his parents, Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Naomi.Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Graveside service at 12 noon will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.