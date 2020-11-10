Jessica Noel Johnson, age 42, of Elkton, MD, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on December 26, 1977, she was the daughter of Diana Ayers Ginder (Ed), Elkton, MD, and John Parlier (Susan), Earleville, MD.A homemaker, Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife and mother, with family being the most important thing in her life. She loved taking pictures of her family and friends.In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 19 years, John S. Johnson; children, Cheyanne Johnson and John Johnson, both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Shane Parlier (Season), Garrison, ND, Josh Parlier, Elkton, MD, and Falyn Ginder (Zak), Wilmington, DE; and her beloved pets, Memphis, Moo-Moo, and Lu-Lu.Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.