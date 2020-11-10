1/1
Jessica N. Johnson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Noel Johnson, age 42, of Elkton, MD, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on December 26, 1977, she was the daughter of Diana Ayers Ginder (Ed), Elkton, MD, and John Parlier (Susan), Earleville, MD.

A homemaker, Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife and mother, with family being the most important thing in her life. She loved taking pictures of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 19 years, John S. Johnson; children, Cheyanne Johnson and John Johnson, both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Shane Parlier (Season), Garrison, ND, Josh Parlier, Elkton, MD, and Falyn Ginder (Zak), Wilmington, DE; and her beloved pets, Memphis, Moo-Moo, and Lu-Lu.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Hicks Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved