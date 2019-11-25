|
Jessie Ray Butcher, Sr., 85 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Fairmont, WV, on March 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Oscar and Alma (Murphy) Butcher.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a general maintenance mechanic for Harbison-Walker, North East, MD.
Mr. Butcher enjoyed hunting, repairing equipment, farming and working on cars. He loved his dogs and they were his constant companions.
Survivors include his children: Jessie Ray Butcher, Jr. of Rising Sun, MD, Dianne Riggs (Jim) of Mt. Hope, WV and Carol Parker (Allan) of North East, MD; 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Lucretia Ann Butcher; and a son: Thomas R. Butcher.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Hokuf will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2019