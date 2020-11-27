1/
Jimmie Gail (Billings) Porter
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Gail Porter, 43 of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Perryville, MD.

Born in Elkton, MD on February 14, 1977, she was the daughter of Chester Billings and Hazel (Mitchem) Lutz.

She worked for Smithfield Food and the Veterans Home in Perryville. Jimmie enjoyed working and caring for her granddaughter.

She is survived by her children: Jerry Porter of Perryville, MD and Latora Ross of Elkton, MD; mother: Hazel (Mitchem) Lutz (late stepfather, David Lutz) of Frederica, DE; father: Chester Billings of Elkton, MD; granddaughter: Kenzleigh Ross; sisters: Dorothy Aguayo of Clayton, DE and Janet Lewis of Elkton, MD.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved