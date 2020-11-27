Jimmie Gail Porter, 43 of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Perryville, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD on February 14, 1977, she was the daughter of Chester Billings and Hazel (Mitchem) Lutz.
She worked for Smithfield Food and the Veterans Home in Perryville. Jimmie enjoyed working and caring for her granddaughter.
She is survived by her children: Jerry Porter of Perryville, MD and Latora Ross of Elkton, MD; mother: Hazel (Mitchem) Lutz (late stepfather, David Lutz) of Frederica, DE; father: Chester Billings of Elkton, MD; granddaughter: Kenzleigh Ross; sisters: Dorothy Aguayo of Clayton, DE and Janet Lewis of Elkton, MD.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
