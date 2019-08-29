|
|
|
James Leroy Burton, II, "Jimmy", passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. He is survived by his brother, Jeff, Panama City and his grandmother, Pauline Goble, St. Petersburg, Florida. Jimmy was predeceased by his mother and father, Jane Burton and Jimmy Burton.
Born in Elkton, MD on January 17, 1963, Jimmy lived in North East until moving to Panama City about two years ago. He was in the class of 1981 at North East High School.
Being a master carpenter he enjoyed building his own beautiful home on Baron Road in North East. He could restore and renovate even the most dilapidated of buildings.
Jimmy loved fishing especially on the North East and Susquehanna Rivers and in the Florida Everglades. He was happiest on a boat surrounded by good friends and family with a big Rock Fish or Red Fish on his line. He also enjoyed hunting deer, ducks and Canada geese and could be found most winters in a deer stand or "down the country" in a goose pit or duck blind.
Jimmy was a wild man with a good heart who would do anything for anybody. Always with a big smile on his face and a giggle he would recount his latest adventure.
Jimmy will be sadly missed by so many; thank goodness for fond memories.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Carriage House in Port Deposit, MD at 1pm.
In Jimmy's memory, contributions may be made to The Maryland Waterman's Association http://www.marylandwatermen.com/shop.html or Turkey Point Light Station http://www.tpls.org/index.html.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 4, 2019