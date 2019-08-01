|
Joan B. Eckman, age 72, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD on August 25, 1946 to the late Walter William Bryant and Hazel (Rice) Bryant.
After graduating from Rising Sun High School, she attended Emilia's Hair Academy in Lancaster, PA in 1964. Afterwards, she worked in York, PA for 2 years at a salon. She then opened her own salon in Rising Sun called "Hair N Things". Joan owned this salon for 50 years before she retired. She loved flowers and had many flower gardens throughout her property. Joan was an avid quilter. She made many quilts throughout her life for herself, family, and friends. Joan loved spending time with her grandson and family. She was also a lifelong member of Janes United Methodist Church.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years: Allen Eckman; son, Michael Eckman and his wife, Jennifer; and grandson, Jake Eckman.
A graveside service will be held privately and at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "St. Jude's Children Research Hospital" or "s Project" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit. www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 2, 2019