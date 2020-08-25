Joan Marie Woolman, 84 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and the late Emma Jane (Lowe) Gordy. She was the wife of the late John Gibson Woolman who passed November 30, 2007.
She is survived by two daughters: Susan Hazelwood of Elkton, MD and Teresa Sanders of North East, MD; three sons: John Woolman of North East, MD, Joe Woolman of North East, MD and William Woolman of Elkton, MD; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was also preceded in death by a daughter: Jane Lucia Woolman.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment follow services in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
