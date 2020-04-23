|
Joan Ritter McCraw, 88, a longtime resident of Elkton, MD, and formerly of Crystal River, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Coal City, WV, on June 21, 1931, she was one of three children born to Lula Mae Ritter and Richard Ritter.
Mrs. McCraw retired from the Cecil County Public School System Transportation Department. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Elkton, where she was active with missions and youth groups. She never said no to anyone in need and always made time for any projects at church. She was an avid crafter and her creativity had no limits. If ever there was a need for a project to get done, she was there with supplies and instructions on how to do it. Mrs. McCraw was also a founding member of Friendship Baptist Church. Her love for travel took her over many miles and all 50 states with her beloved Roy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCraw was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roy John McCraw; daughter, Betty Jo "B.J." VanDenHeuvel; and brothers, Bill and Buddy Ritter.
Survivors include her daughters, Jane E. Crouse (Chuck), Fair Hill, MD, Judy A. Leffew (Jim), Crystal River, FL, and Gloria J. "Ladybug" Cox (Keith), King George, VA. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, Pam Evans, John VanDenHeuvel, Autumn Crouse Marquess, Ginger Gray, Jimmy Leffew, Season Crouse Parlier, and Angela Gray; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2020