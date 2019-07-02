Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Joan Rae Parker

Joan Rae Parker Obituary
Joan Rae Parker, 72, of Winter Springs, FL, formerly of Timonium, MD, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. Born March 7, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Ray and Edith Mae Jackson Parker.
Joan was formerly employed as a social worker by the Baltimore City Public Schools.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Mason-Boyd, of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers: Emerson Jackson, Malcolm Jackson; and ex-husband, Herb Mason Jr.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Pastor Harrison Litzell of the Smoke Rise Baptist Church of Stone Mountain, GA, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 3, 2019
