Joan T. Harrison, 87 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Carrigan) Cotumaccio. She was the wife of the late John Lewis "Jack" Harrison who passed on October 25, 2001.
Prior to her retirement, Joan worked as a secretary for Cecil County Public Schools. Early in her career, she was a secretary for Sun Oil.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception/St. Jude's RC Church, who enjoyed collecting dolls. Family and friends were the most important part of her life. She loved caring for and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.
Survivors include her 5 children: John R. Harrison of Warwick, MD, Charles L. Harrison (Mary), Edward J. Harrison (Monica), Rita D. Benedict (Darwin) all of North East, MD and Monica E. Goodyear of Charlestown, MD; 8 grandchildren: Charley III, Lauren, Dylan, Jesse, Wyatt, Mitchell, Rebecca and Rachel; step-grandchildren: Sara, Joni, Christopher; and 6 great grandchildren: Weston, Lena, Tyler, A.J., Jade and Joy.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. There will be a visitation prior to service beginning at 9:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to benefit St. Jude's and Immaculate Conception Church, payable to Parish Outreach, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 28, 2019