Joann Campbell Cohen
1942 - 2020
Joann Campbell Cohen, 78, of Dover, DE passed away suddenly on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Born in Milford, DE on June 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Short Campbell and Emma Johnson (Walls) Campbell.

She is survived by her best friend of 61 years and loving husband of 56 years: Rev. Conrad M. "Connie" Cohen; their children: Jill Lynn Cohen (James Forsman) of Elkton, MD, Rev. Jack David Cohen (Melissa) of Port Deposit, MD; and her six beautiful grandchildren: Jacob David Cohen, Emma Gayle Cohen, Rachel Jordan Cohen, Natalie Grace Hamma, Hannah Joy Cohen and Judah John Cohen.

Funeral services, conducted by Rev. John Hobbs and Rev. Jack D. Cohen will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Haven Community Church, 48 Flint Drive, North East, MD. Due to COVID-19, in-person funeral services will be private, however for those wishing to view services, please use the following link to join us virtually. https://havencc.org/joann-c-cohen-funeral/

Public graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Road. Milton, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joann may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 18, 2020.
