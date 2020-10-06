1/
Joann Miriam (Meck) Vennard
1956 - 2020
Joann Miriam Meck Vennard, 63 of Jonesborough, TN, and originally from Port Deposit, MD passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. Joann was born on November 20, 1956 to James George Meck and Ruth Andrews Meck Jackson. Joann attended Rising Sun High School and Harford Community College for Interior Design.

She is survived by her life partner of 42 years, Charles Biggs, also of Jonesborough, TN who lovingly cared for Joann for many years through her Multiple Sclerosis illness. She is also survived by her mother, Ruth Jackson of Peoria, AZ and her partner's daughters, Gena Carter (Al) of North East, MD and Cindy Thomas of Elkton, MD. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Jake, who kept her company while ill.

She is predeceased by her father, James George Meck, her god-mother, Jean McCann and step-father, Harry Jackson. When she was well, Joann loved decorating and she particularly liked the southwestern theme since having lived there several years. She was complimented on her smile quite often.

Her family would like to extend their thanks to Ballad Health Hospice of Northeastern, TN for their kind and compassionate care of Joann over the last 4 years.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2PM at Hopewell Cemetery,1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 6, 2020.
