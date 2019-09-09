|
|
|
Joanne LaPorte Bagley, 78 of Cecilton, MD, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.
Joanne was born on October 4, 1940 in Pottstown, PA, daughter to the late Arnold and Linda Foraker LaPorte. As a young girl her family moved to Millington where her parents owned and operated a Luncheonette. She was a 1958 graduate of Galena High School where she played the trombone for the Galena High School Band. She attended Goldey Beacom for several years until starting her family. They had lived in Laurel, MD until she remarried and moved to North Carolina, Alabama and Florida, returning to Chestertown, MD and working for the Naval Academy as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Millington.
Joanne is survived by her sons, C. Michael Metzger and his wife Kim of Earleville, MD and Christopher Bagley of St. Petersburg, FL, a step-son Beau Bagley of Virginia, sister, Carole LaPorte of Palm Desert, CA and her grandchildren who she cherished her time with, Matthew, Cole, Jake and Lacey Metzger.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 4 to 5 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Burial will be held privately in Asbury Cemetery, Millington, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 13, 2019