Joanne Marie Touchton Tosh, widow of John Sterrett Tosh Sr. was born to the late Julia (Prettyman) Touchton and Norman "Dick" Touchton in 1930. She attended school in Calvert and was a graduate of the University of Delaware.

Mrs. Tosh spent her career as a teacher at Rising Sun Elementary School. She was an active member of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church. Throughout her lifetime, she served as a deacon, an elder, and served on various committees. Mrs. Tosh and her husband were long-time members of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Brandywine Region, where they developed many friendships and enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Tosh enjoyed traveling as long as her health enabled it. In recent years, she enjoyed the camaraderie and lighthearted involvement with the Red Hat Society.

Mrs. Tosh is survived by her four children: Betsy T. Hilaman and her husband James; Jane Marsteller and her husband Harry; John "Jay" S. Tosh Jr.; Norman L. Tosh and his wife Cathy; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service in Mrs. Tosh's honor will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 133 Harrisville Rd., Colora, MD 21917, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Tosh's honor may be made payable to "West Nottingham Presbyterian Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.