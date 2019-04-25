Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Port Deposit, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Port Deposit, MD
JoAnne Smythe Burlin Obituary
JoAnne Smythe Burlin, 62, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter of Port Deposit, MD. Born August 18, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Wayne and Joan Smythe of Perryville, MD.
JoAnne was employed as a manufacture operator at W.L. Gore of Elkton, MD.
She is survived by her daughter, Renea Reinhart and her husband John Reinhart Jr., of Port Deposit, MD; granddaughter, Gabrielle Reinhart, of Port Deposit; two brothers: Wayne "Butch" Smythe (Christine), Douglas Smythe, of Perryville, MD; two sisters: Michelle Montiel (Ed), Jennifer Alexander (David), of Port Deposit, MD. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Roland "Flicker" Burlin.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019
