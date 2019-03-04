Home

John Andrew Helsel

John Andrew Helsel Obituary
John Andrew Helsel, 51, of North East, MD, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 19, 1967, and was a retired self-employed truck driver.
Survived by his wife, Stephanie E. (Edwards) Helsel; one daughter, Kaylee Belew (Jack Miller); grandson, Jack, of Elkton, MD; son, Brandon Martin, of New Market, AL; his parents: Allen L. Sr. and Sandra L. (Bolton) Helsel, of Newark, DE; sister, Tina King (Steven), and nephews, of Bear, DE; and brother, Allen L. Helsel Jr., of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorials to the , in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2019
