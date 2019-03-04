|
|
John Andrew Helsel, 51, of North East, MD, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 19, 1967, and was a retired self-employed truck driver.
Survived by his wife, Stephanie E. (Edwards) Helsel; one daughter, Kaylee Belew (Jack Miller); grandson, Jack, of Elkton, MD; son, Brandon Martin, of New Market, AL; his parents: Allen L. Sr. and Sandra L. (Bolton) Helsel, of Newark, DE; sister, Tina King (Steven), and nephews, of Bear, DE; and brother, Allen L. Helsel Jr., of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorials to the , in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2019