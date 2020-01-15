Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
John C. Mock


1926 - 2020
John C. Mock Obituary
John Clay Mock, 93, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in West Jefferson, NC, on March 3, 1926, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth Johnson Mock.

Mr. Mock was a retired house painter. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. Mr. Mock loved being with his family and enjoyed woodworking, making furniture, and working around his house.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Hagerman (Ken), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jerry and Rodney Bullock; and great-grandchildren, Bethany, Tom and Sam.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mock was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mabel F. Mock; and siblings, Nell Pennington, Ralph Mock and Fred Mock.

Funeral service will begin 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020
