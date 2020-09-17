John "Jack" Calvin Snelling, 95 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 3, 2020. Born December 22, 1924 he was the son of the late John and Edith Frederick Snelling.Jack was a third sergeant in World War II. Following basic training, he met Ruth Elizabeth DeVault and three days later they were married. They were married for 70 years.Jack was retired from the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, but had numerous other jobs thereafter. He was a member of the Susquehanna Masonic Lodge No. 130 of Havre de Grace, MD. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 6027 of North East, MD, the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, and the Disabled Veterans.Jack is survived by his children, Gail Snelling, John Snelling and Timothy Snelling; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren (all of whom he loved very much); and sister, Nona Shutt.Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth DeVault Snelling; daughters, Nona Lynn Snelling and Donna Elaine Dixon; brother, Adrian Snelling; and sister, Dorothy Snelling.Jack will be remembered for his love of Maryland crabs, his love for his dogs, being an avid Democrat and selflessly donating his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board.Memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation in care of the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church and the Principio United Methodist Church will officiate.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD