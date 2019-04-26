John Christopher Walker (Chris), 68, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. Chris was the son of the late George Martin Walker and Bessie Elvira (Arnold) Walker. He was preceded in death by brother, George Martin Walker Jr., of Rising Sun, MD.

Chris is survived by his wife, Karla Walker, of Winter Haven, FL; three children: Michael Walker, Havre de Grace, MD; Dr. Kimberly DeLehman (Josh), of Orange, CA; Lindsay Tharp Vick, of Newark, DE; four grandchildren: Dresden Boulden, Alysia Vick, Alexander Vick, Jonah DeLehman; sister, Janet Griffin Hunt (Jeff), of Charlotte Hall, MD; brother, Milford A. Walker (JoAnna), of West Jefferson, NC; sister-in law, Marie Walker, of Rising Sun, MD; four nieces and three nephews.

Chris was born March 27, 1950 in Elkton, MD, grew up in Colora, MD, and graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1968. He lived in Rising Sun before moving to Newark, DE. Starting in 2006, Chris spent the colder months in Winter Haven and became a full-time resident in 2010.

Chris was employed at Wiley Manufacturing in Port Deposit, MD (1971-1983) he served as a Project Manager on the construction of the Ft McHenry Tunnel at Wiley and also on-site at the Tunnel location in Baltimore, MD. Later he was a Manager at Ryland Homes before starting his own construction company, August Construction (1984-1992). Chris then became Aflac's Regional Coordinator from 1992 to 2008. In Winter Haven he served on the Eloise Cove Board of Directors, first as Vice President, and was the current President of the Association.

Chris was an avid golfer and a life long, year round passionate tennis player. Over the years he was a member of Elkton Indoor Tennis Club, Hartefeld National, Newark Country Club and Lake Wales Country Club. He coached the tennis team at Rising Sun High School from 1987 to 1994. He was most recently a member of the Auburndale and Winter Haven tennis facilities. Chris loved rock music, while in high school he sang and played guitar in a band, The Enchanters. Over the years he continued to entertain himself and friends with his talents.

He was a cornea tissue transplant donor.

Chris was a friend to many, loved by his family and he will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life and memorial services will be held on May 4 at 1 p.m. at Newark Country Club, 300 Main Street, Newark, DE 19715.

