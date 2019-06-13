Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
John Clyde Biggs III

John Clyde Biggs III Obituary
John Clyde Biggs III, 23, of Elkton, MD, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on July 15, 1995.
John enjoyed fishing, dirt bikes, drawing and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Tina Rosado; his father, John C. Biggs Jr.; one son, Mason Michael Biggs; the mother of his son, Melissa Salicrup; two sisters: Chelsie Lucas, Jena DeJesus; two aunts: Tammy Tuell, Anna Fisher; maternal grandparents: Diane Rhoades and Junior; along with cousins, one niece and many nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 14, 2019
