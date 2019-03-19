John David Kennedy, "David", 66, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1952 in Elkton, MD, to the late John Dewey Kennedy and Dorothy Kennedy.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Evelyn Kennedy, and their loving companions, Daisy Mae and Mack; children: Michael D. Kennedy and his wife Meredith "Holly", of Elkton, MD; Matthew Kennedy and his wife Kathy McCoy Kennedy, of Newark, DE; Dianne Kennedy and her partner Rodney Mailman, of Ocklawaha, FL; Lisa Kennedy Ansalvish and her husband Bobby, of Bear, DE; Nancy Kennedy (wife to Rick Kennedy), of the Villages of FL; nieces: Lois Stowers and her husband Tommy, of Elkton, MD; Barbara Fritz and her husband George, of Newark, DE; Kimberly Kennedy, Stacey Chad, of Middletown, DE; Becky and Dwayne Farley, of Pineville, WV; Kevin and Laura Ellis, of Pineville, WV; nephew, Wade Perdue Jr. and his wife Kimberly, from WV; goddaughter, Tabitha Horseman and her husband Mike, of Salisbury, MD; grandnephews: Travis Ellis, P.J. Ellis, of Pineville, WV; Ryan Farley; great nieces: Jessica Guns Patton and her husband Hunter, of Salisbury, MD; Kaytee Guns and her suitor Mike Abbott, of Rising Sun, MD; and Lexi Kennedy, of Middletown, DE. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, which he adored.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen G. Ward; brother, Rick Kennedy; and sister, Mildred Perdue.

A Celebration of David's Life will be held on Friday, March 22, 11 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. For those attending, please dress in casual attire, biking leathers, jeans, and cowboy boots! There will be a Sporting Clay/Skeet Holy Shoot in David's honor; details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Maryland Public Television" and sent in care of the funeral home.

