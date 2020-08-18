1/1
John E. Feaster Jr.
1947 - 2020
John Edward Feaster, Jr., was born June 25, 1947 in Lewes, DE to John E. Feaster, Sr. and Diantha Geer Feaster. He passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laura Lee Greise Feaster; his four children, John E. Feaster, III (Lisa), Seth H. Feaster (Tina), Michele L. Young (David), and Richard P. Feaster; his five grandchildren, David "Alex" Young, Jr., Brady Young, Lia Feaster, Hannah Linton, and Daniel Linton; three brothers, David G. Feaster (Suzanne), James D. Feaster, and Dan J. Feaster (Anita); and many nieces and nephews.

John is a 1965 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Claymont, DE and attended Alleghany College in Cumberland, MD. He enjoyed a career of 30 years at the DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington, DE, working in Central Research and Development.

John had many hobbies throughout the years including antique woodworking, beekeeping, gardening and reading. But his greatest love in life was his family. Nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
