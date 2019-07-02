John Franklin Crampton, 52, of North East, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1966 in Jennersville, PA.

John loved being on the water where he could be found boating, fishing, and crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay. John was a Turf Technician for the University of Delaware. His family considered him to be "Mr. Fix-it" and was a Jack of all Trades. John was always taking things apart and putting them back together. He enjoyed being with his family, children, granddaughter, and beloved Yorkie, Lily. Family was the most important aspect of his life. John worked hard in life to always make sure his family was well supported.

John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tina Crampton, of North East, MD; mother, Ruth Crampton, of Jennersville, PA; daughters: Kristina Crampton, of North East, MD; Kirsten Crampton (Tyler Heath), of Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Kendall Heath; aunt, Alice Hamilton (Pat), of Rising Sun, MD; brother, Tom Crampton (Gina), of Nottingham, PA; sister, Jennifer Crampton, of Avondale, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Grace Crampton; maternal grandfather, Albert Crampton; and daughter, Destiny Crampton.

A Celebration of John Franklin Crampton's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends are being called to visit one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home.

