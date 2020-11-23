John Joseph "Jack" Eder, age 85, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Carol and Anna Glenn Eder.Mr. Eder was a graduate of Salesianum School, Wilmington, DE, and a veteran of the Maryland National Guard, having served as Commander of the Eder-George Post #85, 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard. He had worked for Logan Electric, North East, MD, Eder Distributing, Elkton, and retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a supervisor. Mr. Eder was a member of St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church, Chesapeake City, where he served as sacristan and the finance officer. Other memberships include American Legion Cecil Post #15, Elkton, and a life member of the Knights of Columbus, Singerly Fire Company, and VFW Post #7687, Chesapeake City. In his younger years, Mr. Eder enjoyed playing softball, crabbing, and shuffleboard.Survivors include his daughter, Joan Bonsall (Frank), Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Melinda Campbell (Donnie), April Auer (Chuck), and Brittany McCreary (Kyle); and four great-grandsons.In addition to his parents, Mr. Eder was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Helen Hotra Eder; and siblings, James Eder and Dorothy Dennis.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church, 231 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD. Interment with military honors will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City. Visitation will be Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 264, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.