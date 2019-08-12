|
John J. "JJ" Maichle, Sr., age 87, of Hacks Point, MD, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
John was born and raised in Wilmington, DE to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Getshall) Maichle. He was proud to be an Army veteran and served in Korea from 1951 - 1952, being honorably discharged as a sergeant. After being discharged from the military, John returned to work at General Motors, where he worked for more than 41 years. Following retirement, he got to enjoy his wife, Martha, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren to the fullest.
John enjoyed to travel and anything outdoors, especially fishing, family picnics and crabbing with this brother, sons and his best friend, Les Carlton. John, "JJ", to his friends and family was the life of all gatherings and enjoyed the company of family and friends more than anything else.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Vincent) Maichle; siblings, Harry, Paul, James, Robert, Francis, Ralph, Catherine and Marie; granddaughter, Caitlyn; and great grandson, Grayson. JJ is survived by his brothers, Thomas and Richard; children, Deniece, John (Sherrie), Stephen (Mary Alice), Larry (Lorraine), Peggy (Mark) and Roger (Margaret); and his friend and travel companion, Gail Lamb.
The family would like to thank the staff at Broad Meadow, located in Middletown, DE, for their compassionate care and comfort during his stay.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11:45 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in JJ's memory to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, PO Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
