John Mack Brown, 74, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1946 in Canebrake, WV to the late Raymond Gilford Brown and Hilda Stout Brown.
John worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at DuPont where he retired after 32 years. He was a member of the American Legion in Elkton, MD and was a former Commander of the Chesapeake City VFW. John volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served for 4 years during the Vietnam War in which he was wounded during battle and awarded the Purple Heart (he had a good joke about this but we can't tell it here). He enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing. John was known for his love of all animals, but especially found joy in sitting on his front porch and watching the squirrels and rabbits. Many will remember John as the life of the party (he never met a bar that he didn't like). He loved telling stories, even if you'd heard them 1000 times. Johnny Mack will be missed by everyone that knew him, so the next time you're at the bar, have one for him.
John is survived by his daughter, Belinda Sheets and her husband, Andy; son, Jason Brown and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren: Haley and Jordan Sheets and Zane and Mason Brown; girlfriend Laurie Janocha and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Joe.
Services for John will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday October 3rd at the Full Moon Saloon in Warwick, Maryland from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Chesapeake City VFW" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
.