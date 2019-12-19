|
|
Sister John Marie Schauber, OSFS, age 75, of Childs, MD, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Raised in New Castle, DE, she was the daughter of John and Irene Schauber.
Sister attended St. Peter's Catholic School before joining the Oblate Sisters of Saint Francis de Sales in Childs, MD. Sister began teaching high school at Mount Aviat Academy and later served as principal of Mount Aviat Elementary School and Saint Bernadette School, Drexel Hill.
Sister oversaw the construction of a gymnasium and major addition to Mount Aviat. She established a Board of Trustees, Annual Fund, and many other projects to advance her schools.
Sister left elementary education to join the staff of DeSales University. During her years at DeSales, Sister authored two books, served as a Spiritual Director, traveled to mission countries, and offered courses in education and theology.
Most striking was the gentle way in which Sister John Marie lived and interacted with others. Through the teachings of St. Francis de Sales, she invited others to a life of simplicity and holiness.
Sr. John Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann, and Joan. She leaves to cherish her memory her religious Sisters, her siblings, Henrietta (Wally), Kathy, John, Susan, Peggy (Mick), Charlie (Joann), Sue (Rich), Bernadette, Regina (Frank), Larry (Shelly), Michael, Jacinta (Mark), Frank (Vicki), and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, December 22 in St. Joseph Hall, on the grounds of Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916. Visitation will be held in St. Joseph Hall from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m. On Monday, December 23, visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the Sisters' Chapel followed by Christian committal in the Oblate Sisters' Cemetery, Childs, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oblate Sisters at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 20, 2019