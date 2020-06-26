John Marin Sergeant
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Sergeant died on June 20, 2020 at the age of 79, peacefully on his boat Angelica, the place he loved most.

He was predeceased by his mother, Rosemary Sergeant (Huber) and his father, Marin Sergeant, a WWII Navy veteran, both of South Bend Indiana. He was survived by his lovely and vivacious wife, Janet of 57 years; his son, Barry with wife, Linda; his daughter, Wendy Sergeant with husband, JR; his daughter, Holly with husband Greg; and brother, Mike with his large family. Also, he is survived by his beloved grandchildren, who were the light of his life: Megan, Ronin, Arman Julia, Isabella, Lucy, and Audrey.

John was born on May 4, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana. He attended Saint Joseph's High School, received a BSME from Purdue, and an MBA from Northwestern University. He married his lifelong partner in 1963 in college and joined the DuPont Company in 1964 where he worked for their Engineering Department and was involved with the design and construction of chemical plants. He and Jan, with their kids and pets, were transferred seven times and lived in many places from Delaware to Texas. He was an executive who worked for DuPont for 40 years having had responsibility for over a billion dollars' worth of new investment across the US, Europe and Japan.

John had a lifelong passion for anything involving the water. He scuba dived around the world, kayaked often in the Chesapeake, and water skied until the age of 78. He and Jan spent thousands of hours on their boats on the Northeast River and the Chesapeake Bay.

John served as Chaplain for the Northeast Yacht Club for decades and then unofficially continued to write and recite reflections until the time of his death. He had a gift for capturing the beauty of intimate moments and loving events. He shared his reflections with thousands of people over the years.

John and Jan had a lifetime of wondrous experiences and great adventures. They traveled to many places including Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the Far East.

John and Jan had many pets over the years. Neighbors and friends would often see them on their nightly walks. He loved his newest puppy, Charlie until the end.

He will be missed, especially by his poker club to whom he learned and lost from for over 40 years. They will mostly miss his bi-weekly donation.

John will be cremated and his ashes will be spread over the water that he loved.

A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. An announcement will be forthcoming.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
So Sorry you are gone. I will remember the poker runs with the Donzi on the Chesapeake. You had the best filled boat of all of them!
Stephanie DelGrippo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved