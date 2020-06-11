It is with great sorrow that the family announces the death of Reverend John Michael Beers Ph.D., S.S.L. A lifelong learner, Father Beers attended Catholic University, Pontificio Istituto Biblico, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem among other institutions. He dedicated his life to the formation of Catholic priests as a teacher at Mt. St. Mary's Seminary and St. Charles Borromeo Seminary and as Dean of Pre-Theologate at Ave Maria University.



Father Beers was a retired priest from the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania and a retired LTC Chaplain of the USAF where he served at various bases including the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland, Naples, Italy, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.



He was preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine Beers and brother Lawrence. He is survived by his brother Thomas, of Cincinnati, Ohio and sister Kathleen MacNamara, of Lewes, Delaware, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great niece.



Interment was private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in his hometown of Elkton, Maryland at a future date. Memorial Donations in memory of Father Beers may be made to the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store