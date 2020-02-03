|
John Pierre King, 56, of North East, MD, passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born December 15, 1963 in Vietnam, he was the son of the late Gerald and Rosalie Nguyen Thi Quy King.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a Human Resource Specialist by the Aberdeen Proving Ground. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Michele Janney King of North East, MD; daughter Victoria Logullo; son-in-law Matt Logullo; granddaughter Brynlee Logullo; baby Logullo arriving August 2020; son, Corey Werner and his fiance Brittany Austin; brother-in-law, Gary Janney and wife, Julie Janney; sister-in-law, Renae Lyons and husband, Phil Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John enjoyed many hobbies in his free time. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, a Harley Davidson enthusiast, and member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He loved to ride his award-winning bike. John's Harley was arguably his most prized possession aside from his loving wife and family. John also enjoyed officiating volleyball, shopping at the flea market, going to the shooting range and eating Chinese food every Friday with the light of his life, his granddaughter Brynlee. John will be remembered as a selfless and generous man who made sure his family's every need was met no matter how big or small.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020, 11 AM, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the church with a second visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor David Burke of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020