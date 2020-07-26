John R. (Jack) Miller Jr., died July 24 on the Seasons Hospice Unit in Christiana Hospital, with his family by his side after a brief illness.



Born August 10, 1929 in Folsom, PA to the late John R and Marie Miller. Jack lived and worked in Folsom for 60 years where he raised his family before retiring to his dream home on the Bohemia River in Earleville, MD. He owned and was the sole operator of Jack Miller Auto Repair in Folsom, PA for over 35 years. After retiring and moving to Maryland, he was an active member of the Cecilton Lions Club Charities. He organized Operation Daffodil Day for 20 years which provided tens of thousands of daffodil bouquets which brightened the day of many residents of Cecil and Kent County. He was also a member of the Lower Cecil County seniors and he attended both Zion and St. Paul Methodist Church.



He was an avid boater, enjoying the water up until his 90th birthday. While at home he loved to work in his garage on anything that got his hands dirty. He loved his family and friends, and enjoyed spending time with them in Maryland whenever he could.



Jack is survived by his loving wife Rosalind (Rose) Frank Miller of nearly 59 years. His sons Clifford R. Miller and Kellie (Bonner) and Raymond F. Miller and Amy (Cook). His 3 surviving grandchildren: Haley, Matthew and Megan, two nieces, two nephews, and sister in-law Marie (Frank) Cundiff. He is predeceased by two grandsons, Nicholas and Daniel, and his sister and brother in-law, Florence and John Stabb.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where a memorial service will begin at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cecilton Lions Clubs Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store