John Starr Ferm, age 58, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on November 17, 2019. John was born in Louisiana to the late Jack D. and Jane L. Ferm. Family was John's priority and he loved spending time with his wife and sons. He grew up in a close-knit family which has continued into the next generation as Ferm Family Reunions and holiday traditions endured over the years. John enjoyed good natured teasing and was always quick with a joke. He had a passion for all things related to fishing and boating. He loved his boat, The DitchDigger Too. John enjoyed nothing better than a day spent out on the water with his family and friends. He was a freshwater Aquarium enthusiast and fish breeder and had many tanks. John made custom fishing rods and remodeled boats. He was the co-owner and operator of John's Canvas Works in Chesapeake City, where he worked alongside his son and partner James. John was a proud American and enjoyed politics and watching Fox News. His legacy of fun, fishing, friends, and family will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever missed.
John is survived by his wife and soul mate, Margaret Ferm; his sons: Jonathan Starr Ferm, and James Nicholas Ferm; his siblings: Jaxon Ferm (Elaine), Jett Ferm, Julie Boll (Chuck), Jordan Ferm (Mari), and Jill Sear (Nic); his mother-in-law, Margaret Campbell; aunt, Eleanor Shields; brother-in-law, Bobby Campbell, sister-in-law, Ellie Ungemack (Curt); a host of nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddies and best friends: Randy Sinnot, John Albanese, Bob Hinman and John McGee. John was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jane Ferm, and his brother, James Starr Ferm.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of John's life will follow at 3:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ocean City Reef Foundation, PO Box 1072, Ocean City, MD 21843 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 22, 2019