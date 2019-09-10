|
John, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
John belonged to the American Legion Post 12 in Wilmington and New Creations Ministries in Elkton. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and he was always willing to lend a hand.
Survivors include his daughters, Fawn E. Hyland and Shannon D. Davis and her mother, Gloria White; his sister, Ruth Haile-Friend; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 9 am on Saturday, September 14 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. Elkton, MD 21921 where visitation will begin at 8 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019