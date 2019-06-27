On June 25, 2019, the world lost a wise, gentle soul with the passing of John Thomas Scully at the spry age of 92. Born and raised in Lennox, MA, John was a resident of the Ashland section of Cherry Hill for over 60 years before moving to Elkton, MD with his daughter. John served honorably in the US Navy with the Seabees during WWII, an assignment he was extremely proud of and talked about many times. He then worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his life at Cummins Diesel Engines. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family of all girls, aside from one special great grandson. He was a kind man who gained the love and admiration of everyone. He was a true gentleman to the end, selfless in every way.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances J. (nee Keller) and his devoted son, Patrick M. Scully. He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Janice M. Finegan; his daughter-in-law, Nina Scully; his grandchildren, Katie, Grace (Rachel), Maureen (Jimmy) and Shannon and his great grandchildren, Angela, Anabelle and James.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment with military honors following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ( ). Published in The Cecil Whig on June 28, 2019