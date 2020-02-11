|
John W. Brown, Sr., age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Mr. Brown served in the Army National Guard and retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a millwright. He was much loved and respected.
Survivors include his sons, Rob Brown, Rising Sun, MD, and John W. Brown, Jr., Strasburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter; parents; and sister.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 12, 2020