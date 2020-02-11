Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
John W. Brown Sr.

John W. Brown Sr. Obituary
John W. Brown, Sr., age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.

Mr. Brown served in the Army National Guard and retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a millwright. He was much loved and respected.

Survivors include his sons, Rob Brown, Rising Sun, MD, and John W. Brown, Jr., Strasburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter; parents; and sister.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 12, 2020
