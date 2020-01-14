|
|
John William Kitchen, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Elkton on August 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Doris Dear Kitchen.
An animal lover, Mr. Kitchen was a member of Singerly Fire Company and Jackson Masonic Lodge, Delaware City.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Julie Buel Kitchen; and daughters, Kristina M. Kitchen, Elkton, MD, and Samantha A. Kitchen, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020